Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between. Somehow the married people on X, formerly known as Twitter, continue to find humor in the minutiae of wedded life.
Every week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets on the platform. Read on for 20 relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.
Dog snoring: adorable— Midge (@mxmclain) February 22, 2024
Husband snoring: unacceptable
Marriage after 20 years is basically waking up and telling each other which body part got injured while sleeping.— Stacey (@skittle624) February 24, 2024
husband: do you know where the thing is— meghan (@deloisivete) February 25, 2024
me: can I buy a noun
My wife said we need to “evaluate the garage” so there goes my weekend— McDad (@mcdadstuff) February 24, 2024
My wife is pretty excited about going away this weekend so I'm not sure she knows I'm coming with her.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) February 20, 2024
Apparently “this house is a prison” wasn’t the right thing to say when my husband made me get out of bed this morning.— Jennifer Parker (@Mrs_JParker) February 24, 2024
My husband made me a drink & told me to sit down while he makes dinner & all I can say is, whatever he did wrong, I’m totally fine with it.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) February 26, 2024
My husband’s directions had me drive off a cliff in my dream last night so obviously I have to figure out how to work this into an argument today— DonutHawk (@StruggleDisplay) February 21, 2024
Half my time watching any show is spent checking if my wife is asleep so I can minimize the amount of rewinding I'll need to do next time.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) February 22, 2024
It's adorable how my husband always announces when it's raining, like I've never experienced weather in my entire life.— sixfootcandy (@sixfootcandy) February 21, 2024