RelationshipsMarriagefunny tweets

21 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (Feb. 28 - March 13)

"One of the perks of marriage is having someone to point out you have an extra long chin hair."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

Somehow the spouses of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life ― and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.

Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous 14 days. Read on for 21 new relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

7 Myths About Heart Health That Just Aren’t True Anymore

Work/Life

It’s Equal Pay Day. Check The Pay Gap In Your State.

Style & Beauty

At-Home Skin Care Devices Dermatologists REALLY Need You To Stop Using

Food & Drink

These Are The Most-Searched Pies In Each State

Travel

8 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Asheville, North Carolina

Wellness

Interested In A ‘Damp Lifestyle’? These 11 Habits Will Get You Started.

Work/Life

Michelle Yeoh Has The Perfect Response For People Who Think Women Have A ‘Prime’ Working Age

Shopping

This $16 French Moisturizer Is Amazon’s Best-Kept Beauty Secret

Shopping

The Best Concealers For Anyone Who Doesn't Like The Look Of Makeup

Shopping

The Meal Delivery Kit That Actually Passes Muster With A Serious Home Cook

Shopping

31 Genius Problem-Solving Products That Are Looking For A Home

Home & Living

This British Detective Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Twisted Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

39 Things That Make Sense To Own If You're A Homebody

Shopping

Not A Fan Of White Noise? These Products Might Be Better For Your Unique Brain

Shopping

If You've Become The Forgot-My-Coffee Meme, These 8 Products May Help

Food & Drink

Chefs Swear By These Store-Bought Mixes For Perfectly Fluffy Pancakes

Shopping

This Genius Shopping Hack Will Help You Find Your Signature Fragrance

Shopping

Shop The Oscars Red Carpet Trends At Every Budget

Shopping

34 Small Travel Products That'll Make A Big Difference During Your Next Trip

Shopping

This Is Not a Drill: The TikTok-Viral Stanley Tumbler Just Launched New Colors At Target

Shopping

43 Products To Finish Off Winter With A Clean And Organized Space

Shopping

13 Lego Sets (For Every Age) That You Can Only Get At Walmart

Shopping

These 8 Home Goods From Target Have Nearly Perfect Reviews

Shopping

33 TikTok Products That Are Actually Worth The Investment

Shopping

Under-$20 Travel Accessories From Walmart To Streamline Your Journey

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

'An Elephant Sitting On My Chest': How It Feels To Live With Long COVID

Shopping

Podiatrists Shared The Best Products For Make Walking More Comfortable — And They're Not What You Think

Shopping

The Best Gadgets From Amazon For People Who Are On Their Phones All Day

Style & Beauty

How To Make The Most Money On Clothes Resale Apps, According To Experts

Shopping

Male Strippers Told Us How They Keep Their Bodies Groomed

Relationships

'Mate Poaching' Is Behind Our Obsession With The 'Vanderpump Rules' Drama

Shopping

These Are The Comfortable Shoes That Nurses Wear For Standing All Day Long

Money

Why You Should Avoid Buying A Gift Card From The Display Rack At The Store

Relationships

23 Highly Amusing Tweets About Couples Therapy

Style & Beauty

What Your Massage Therapist Knows About You After 1 Session

Parenting

9 Rude Comments Stay-At-Home Dads Get All The Time

Wellness

5 Long COVID Myths We Need To Stop Believing

Wellness

Actually, It's None Of Your Business Why Someone Has Gained Weight