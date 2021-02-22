Relationships

25 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (Feb. 9-22)

"My wife’s superpower is acting surprised when the 12 to 14 packages delivered daily to our house are all for her."

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

And somehow, the spouses of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.

Every other Monday, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous two weeks. Read on for 25 new relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
HuffPost x Tumblr 'Love Illustrated' Comics
TwitterMarriageRelationships