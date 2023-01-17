Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.
Somehow, the spouses of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life ― and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.
Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous 14 days. Read on for 23 new relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.
I never really thought about couple's therapy until my husband entered his third week of having a cough.— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) January 8, 2023
I wasn’t in a bad mood but then my husband asked if I was in a bad mood four times in 15 minutes and now I’m annoyed af— Julicorn (@ChicksRule) January 10, 2023
My wife makes a grocery list like there maybe a prize for most organized list.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 9, 2023
My wife called and asked me to get the chicken thighs out of the freezer. I told her we don’t have any chicken thighs in the freezer so she said she’d check when she gets home- your thoughts and prayers are appreciated— Dad Pickup Line (@dadpickupline) January 13, 2023
I'm pretty pissed off my husband didn't respond to the text I forgot to send.— Laura Marie (@lmegordon) January 8, 2023
My husband is so invested in the Round Table Pizza being built near us.— Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) January 4, 2023
Every time I say my back hurts, my husband points out that I’m about to turn 40 so now I need to plan a party and start divorce proceedings— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) January 5, 2023
Me: Completely silent for an hour.— Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) January 10, 2023
Husband: *turns on the tv*
Me: Immediately asks him 20 questions.
Sitting on the couch…— MumOfTwo (@MumOfTw0) January 4, 2023
My brain: Do we have food for dinner? When did I last wash our sheets? Remember to book doctor appt. Did I send my proposal on time? Can the dog go another week before getting groomed? Check mortgage went thru.
My husband’s: Do you swallow when you sleep?
I’m starting to think there are no real winners in the “I got less sleep than you” contest my husband and I have every night.— Andi (@smiles_and_nods) January 13, 2023
Me: I’m number one on the leaderboard!!— Anna (@AnnaDoesntWant2) January 16, 2023
Husband: How many other people are in the—
Me: Shhh…@onepeloton
My wife and kids asked me if I could start going outside or to the basement to blow my nose in the mornings.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 12, 2023
Why do husbands fall asleep for 9 straight hours and then need naps?— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) January 7, 2023
wife: could you clear the table?— Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) January 8, 2023
me: ok but I'll need a running start
wife: what
Foreplay after 40 is texting your wife photos of walk-in closets.— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) January 5, 2023
at dinner my wife said something I knew was 💯 wrong so I began to correct her...stopped myself and just nodded. Later that night out of the blue she asked me if I wanted a bowl of ice cream. Next husband level achieved— 🌜🤷♂️Dad Moon Rising 🤷♂️🌛 (@raoulvilla) January 11, 2023
Wife, in the next room sends funny reel.— Draggin Father Behind (@DragginFatherB) January 11, 2023
Me [texting]: LOL
Wife [texting back]: I didn’t hear you
My husband and I go to the same person for haircuts and she just told me she adds 15 minutes to his appointments when scheduling because he's so chatty.— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) January 6, 2023
We haven’t lost any of the magic in our marriage. I clear a surface, and, within seconds, things are put down in exactly the same spot.— Laura is never ready (@ericamorecambe) January 4, 2023
My husband stopped at the store on his way home & made the mistake of texting our family group chat, asking if anyone needed anything.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 13, 2023
$230 later he texted, “I’m never asking again.”
waiting for my wife to approve my new year’s resolution of making independent decisions— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) January 5, 2023
Started doing a fun thing where when Greg refers to me as his wife I yell YOU NEVER TOLD ME YOU WERE MARRIED!!!!everyone loves it— broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) January 3, 2023
I had to get something under the sink and ruined my wife's filing system of cleaning products that apparently took her years to perfect.— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) January 11, 2023