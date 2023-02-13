RelationshipsMarriagefunny tweetsmarriage tweets

30 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (Jan. 31-Feb. 13)

"I think my wife is really mad at me. She barely touched my fries."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

Somehow, the spouses of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life ― and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.

Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous 14 days. Read on for 30 new relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
