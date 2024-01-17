Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between. Somehow married people on X, formerly known as Twitter, continue to find humor in the minutiae of wedded life.
Every week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets on the platform. Read on for 20 relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.
If you guys are missing any mugs, they're all on my husband's nightstand— meghan (@deloisivete) January 16, 2024
"Your sisters and nieces are coming over for cosmetic treatments right now. You can be here if you want."— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) January 9, 2024
A thing my husband just said to me.
How ‘bout Amazon trucks that play music like ice cream trucks so my wife knows when to go running out to the curb.— Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) January 10, 2024
I was annoyed at my husband for misplacing his sunglasses again. After retracing our steps, I realized I was actually sitting on them in the car. So, I threw them under his seat and became the hero when I found them.— sixfootcandy (@sixfootcandy) January 9, 2024
Follow me for more marriage advice.
Wife: why is there a password on your phone?— PieGuy (@ilovepie84) January 11, 2024
Me not wanting her to see my google history of words I can’t spell:
I’m cheating on you
I burned my thumb making pizza and my wife put on a Paw Patrol bandaid. Not gonna lie, it’s way better than the boring ones. I feel the healing power.— N.J. Gallegos is colder than a witch’s tit ❄️🥶 (@DrSpooky_ER) January 14, 2024
me: having a blended family is challenging— 🌜🤷♂️ Dad Moon Rising 🤷♂️🌛 (@raoulvilla) January 9, 2024
person: you and your wife have kids from different marriages?
me: no, we have Android and iPhones in our family group chat
My wife will tell you when we first met, I swept her off her feet. Literally. I accidentally spilled my drink at the coffee shop and when she got up to help me clean, she slipped and landed on her backside.— My Life As Dad (@milifeasdad) January 12, 2024
We laugh about it now. Well, I do.
Gandalf: Look to my coming on the first light of the fifth day; at dawn, look to the east.— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) January 10, 2024
Wife: Okay wait so, like, is today day one, or is today day zero and tomorrow is when I start count?
My husband took out containers but left their lids in the fridge like some kind of food rapture— meghan (@deloisivete) January 11, 2024
My husband doesn’t see the hilarious irony that he sent our identical twins to school in matching sweatshirts that say, “Be Unique!” on the front and now I’m questioning who I married.— Shit I tell my toddler (@Toddler_talkin) January 11, 2024
Wife: You had pizza and a salad for lunch and a glass of wine.— Jew in a Canoe ✡️ (@WillieHandler) January 13, 2024
Me: That's amazing. How did you know?
Wife: It's on your shirt.
Marriage is driving by gas stations and announcing the prices.— Dan Regan (@DanRegan_Comedy) January 12, 2024
My husband just said "want me to make this room smell reeeeaaaal good?" to our guests. He was proposing lighting a new candle he bought but they had no way of knowing that and everyone looked freaked out and I can't control this man.— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) January 14, 2024
9 out of 10 people agree that we’re a really fun household at the weekends as husband and I take turns to announce which household task we’re suffering next.— Late to the party Laura (@ericamorecambe) January 14, 2024
Beating a level in Super Mario Wonder nearly made my wife and I have a nervous breakdown.— N.J. Gallegos is colder than a witch’s tit ❄️🥶 (@DrSpooky_ER) January 14, 2024
These were the hard times in marriage they warned me about.
me: I'm going to take a nap— 🌜🤷♂️ Dad Moon Rising 🤷♂️🌛 (@raoulvilla) January 12, 2024
wife: you haven't done anything today. Isn't it customary to expend at least a little energy before taking a nap?
me:
wife:
me: I'm going to do yard work later, this is a preemptive nap
If my wife and I did a cooking show together it would mostly be her telling me I'm in her way.— Dan Regan (@DanRegan_Comedy) January 15, 2024
Husband: *sitting comfortably on the couch*— sixfootcandy (@sixfootcandy) January 11, 2024
Me: Honey, can you grab me something while you’re up?
When your wife says, “I’m going to clean a little bit” it’s 100% a test and you better start cleaning anything and everything in sight.— Dadof2Boys (@Dadof2crazyboys) January 14, 2024
Support HuffPost
A No-B.S. Guide To Life
