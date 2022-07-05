Relationships

25 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (June 21 - July 4)

"At the beach and my husband has made friends with the family next to us so now I have to file for divorce."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

And somehow, the spouses of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life ― and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.

Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous 14 days. Read on for 25 new relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25

HuffPost x Tumblr 'Love Illustrated' Comics

Popular in the Community

funny tweetsmarriage tweets

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Want Better-Quality Sleep? Avoid Doing These 14 Things.

Food & Drink

Cooking While Grieving Can Mean Doing The Bare Minimum. That’s OK.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Home & Living

Should You Click ‘Allow Cookies’ On Every Website That Asks?

Wellness

4 Signs You’re Experiencing Compassion Fatigue Due To, Well, Everything

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Warn About TikTok’s Dangerous Skin Care Lies

Style & Beauty

Everything To Know About TikTok's Latest 'Jello Skin' Trend

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That The PCA Skin Blemish Control Bar Is Highly Effective

Shopping

27 Outdoor Toys That'll Keep Your Kids Entertained All Summer Long

Food & Drink

The Right (And Wrong) Kind Of Potatoes For Making Potato Salad

Shopping

Turn A Watermelon Into A Keg With This $20 Gadget

Shopping

12 Walmart Beach Day Must-Haves Under $30

Shopping

33 Cleaning Products With Really Convincing Before And After Pictures

Shopping

'Top Gun' Gifts For The Person Who Can't Stop Talking About The Movie

Shopping

Meet The Easy, Elegant Piece Of Jewelry That Your Summer Outfit Is Missing

Shopping

We Found 10 More Affordable Takes On Prada‘s $1,170 Beach Bag

Shopping

The Ridealong Bike Seat That Parents Are Obsessed With

Shopping

12 Patio Items That Will Transform Your Backyard Into The Ultimate Summer Oasis

Shopping

20 Durable Shoes You'll Be Wearing For More Than One Summer

Shopping

26 Pieces Of Clothing And Accessories Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

Food & Drink

It's Time You Learned How To Clean Your Meat-Encrusted Grill

Shopping

This Swinging Hammock Chair Is A Great Innovation In Outdoor Comfort

Shopping

There’s One Important Step In Your SPF Regimen That You Might Be Forgetting

Shopping

22 Clever Ways To Keep Everything In Your Refrigerator Organized

Wellness

If Walking Is Keeping You Sane Right Now, These 15 Funny Tweets Are For You

Food & Drink

The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From June

Shopping

Stop What You’re Grilling And Shop These July 4th Sales

Home & Living

13 Ways To Make Your Home Feel Like A Fancy Hotel

Wellness

Don't Have Time For A Big Workout? Try 'Exercise Snacking'

Travel

Disney Adults Share Their 12 Best-Kept Park Secrets

Style & Beauty

Should You Or Shouldn't You? Experts Dish On At-Home Skin Tag Removal

Home & Living

Should You Delete Your Period Tracking App Right Now? Here's What Experts Say.

Food & Drink

Everyone Should Master Making A Perfect French Omelet. Here's How To Do It.

Shopping

12 Pool Floats That Even Adults Will Fight Over (We Call Dibs On The Sloth)

Shopping

These Reusable Swedish Dishcloths Saved Me A Bundle On Paper Towels

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Scottsdale, Even In The Summer

Shopping

This $30 Moisturizer Earned Me Compliments From Strangers On The Street

Home & Living

This Sci-Fi Series Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Massachusetts McDonald’s Accused Of Intentionally Selling Muslim Family Bacon

Shopping

20 Bridal Accessories That Are Almost More Beautiful Than The Gown