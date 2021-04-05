Me: Are you in a bad mood?

Wife: What? No.

Me: You sure?

Wife: I’m sure.

Me: You’re cranky.

Wife: I’m not cranky.

Me: Everything okay?

Wife: OMG. Yes.

Me: Because you seem like you’re in a bad mood.

Wife: OMFG NOW I AM IN A BAD MOOD.

Me:

Wife:

Me: I knew it.