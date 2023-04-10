RelationshipsMarriagefunny tweets

23 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (March 28-April 10)

"My husband went from 'It’s just a dog' to 'This Brita water is for the dog.'"

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

Somehow, the spouses of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life ― and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.

Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous 14 days. Read on for 23 new relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
