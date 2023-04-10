Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.
Somehow, the spouses of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life ― and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.
Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous 14 days. Read on for 23 new relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.
My wife: *builds a pillow fort around her* I need all these pillows for sound sleep— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) April 2, 2023
Also my wife: Why don’t you ever cuddle
One day my wife and I were young and wild and now she texts me from one end of the house to bring her a glass of prune juice.— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) March 29, 2023
My husband just called me from Home Depot to ask me where something was in the store, so I guess I'm the one who wears the cargo pants in this family.— KJ (@IDontSpeakWhine) April 2, 2023
Hello. I'd like to report a felony. I sent my husband out to get supplies for a charcuterie board and he came back without any cheese.— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) April 6, 2023
Returned from my work trip and husband just says, “thank you for coming back.”— MumOfTwo (@MumOfTw0) March 30, 2023
me, when my wife starts firing off questions before I've had my first cup of morning coffee pic.twitter.com/HffTXL5nEx— 🌜🤷♂️Dad Moon Rising 🤷♂️🌛 (@raoulvilla) April 7, 2023
my wife’s superpower is conjuring up towels — a spill and she immediately has one in hand. I ain’t ever seen that polka dot towel before wtf— Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) March 29, 2023
My husband went from “It’s just a dog” to “This Brita water is for the dog.”— Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 5, 2023
my wife is heading out of town for a few days and absolutely fucking ROASTED me pic.twitter.com/nYqnvp1Mq1— Village Person (@SvnSxty) March 28, 2023
anytime my husband sees some food combo that looks utterly gross and shouldn’t exist i end up muttering “I’d still eat it” thus forever maintaining the balance in our lives— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) April 6, 2023
My husband’s superpower is opening something loud and crackly every time I try to talk when we’re in the kitchen.— Laura is never ready (@ericamorecambe) March 29, 2023
I wonder if my husband thinks our soap, tissues and olive oil automatically refill.— MumOfTwo (@MumOfTw0) April 10, 2023
Marriage is just texting each other “oh man can you believe [x]” from the other room until one of you dies— meghan (@deloisivete) April 2, 2023
Power was out for around 30 or so minutes last night and I actually had to spend some time with my husband.— 🎨🖌️🐰Mona Lisa: Easter Edition🐰🖌️🎨 (@QueenVofCoffee) April 10, 2023
I think I like him.
My wife’s favorite position is where I’m bent over the kitchen sink doing the dishes.— Crac⚡ked (@a_simpl_man) April 10, 2023
There are two types of people, both think the other one can’t drive and they end up getting married to each other— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) March 31, 2023
After almost 13 years of marriage, the hubby and I keep the romance alive by checking on each other's back pain.— Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) April 3, 2023
My husband just pulled the hole-filled socks straight off of my feet and threw them into the garbage.— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) April 9, 2023
my husband wasn’t aware that ordering my drink at starbucks were part of the vows i think he’s questioning everything— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) April 2, 2023
Husband takes it upon himself to move a lamp from where I like it in the room to where he likes it.— Laura is never ready (@ericamorecambe) April 1, 2023
My wife and I walked into Costco only needing to buy a cookie tray and paper towels.— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) April 7, 2023
Long story short we need to buy a bigger house now.
If you heard someone screaming in agony for a few minutes, that was my husband. He got hit by a turtle shell in Mario Kart.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 4, 2023
my wife loves when we make the bed together because of the opportunities it gives her to redo all the parts I do incorrectly— 🌜🤷♂️Dad Moon Rising 🤷♂️🌛 (@raoulvilla) April 10, 2023