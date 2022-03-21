Relationships

24 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (March 8 - 21)

"Marriage is wearing the same shirt for three days in a row and on the third day, your husband asking if you got a new shirt."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

And somehow, the spouses of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life ― and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.

Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous 14 days. Read on for 24 new, relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24

Twitter Marriage funny tweets tweets of the week

