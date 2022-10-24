Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.
And somehow the spouses of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life ― and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.
Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous 14 days. Read on for 24 new relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.
Marriage is telling your spouse you heard about a cool new restaurant on a Monday only for them to repeat to you on a Friday “there’s this cool new restaurant I just heard about”— DonutHawk (@StruggleDisplay) October 13, 2022
marriage is hard work for example now there are two people who don't know what they want for lunch— broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) October 18, 2022
Marriage involves a lot more shouting “I’M IN THE BATHROOM” than I originally thought.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 19, 2022
My wife makes us put $5 in the "find jar" every time we make her find something we can't locate in the house.— Michael James (@MikeJamesAuthor) October 17, 2022
After 13 months of saving, today we are buying a Ford Explorer
Why would I go see a scary movie when I can watch my husband using a metal spatula on my Teflon pan— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) October 20, 2022
Walked inside after work today and yelled SPOUSE IN THE HOOOOUSE and honestly why hasn't my wife divorced me yet?— Carli Barli (@curlyfry224) October 13, 2022
went to Costco this afternoon with my wife and mom and while they were discussing which is better, the green/yellow or blue/yellow sponges, I was able to see my soul actually leaving my body— 🎃👻💀Dead Moon Rising💀👻🎃 (@raoulvilla) October 16, 2022
My husband said if things keep going well, he's gonna get to buy a second pair of jeans.— Ariel Elias (@Ariel_Comedy) October 17, 2022
I can stop whenever I want.— Crac⚡ked (@a_simpl_man) October 13, 2022
~my wife as she pushes through another Amazon order.
the most incredible kind of “wife guy” is just an old school butch lesbian— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) October 21, 2022
Husbands looking to reignite the spark in your marriage, have you ever tried taking her to Home Goods to check out the fall decor and then maybe lunch at that chicken salad place?— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) October 21, 2022
It’s amusing that my husband doesn’t want me touching his new MacBook Pro because he thinks I’ll drop it, but he’s totally cool with me picking up our kids.— Killer Candy Corn 👻🎃 (@sixfootcandy) October 19, 2022
I'm taking my husband to Urgent Care because he broke his toe, but we're not dragging any kids with us so this counts as a date.— Laura Marie (@lmegordon) October 18, 2022
You think after 11 years of marriage you really know your spouse, and then last night I found out mine uses his notes app by keeping EVERYTHING - grocery lists, reminders, birthday present ideas - in ONE LONG NOTE— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 23, 2022
I tried to say something supportive to my husband but it only freaked him out— Midge (@mxmclain) October 18, 2022
[Watching shower sex scene in a movie]— an engy human 🦇 (@English_Channel) October 19, 2022
wife: I bet their water bill is outrageous
Autocorrect changed ‘spice things up’ to ‘slice things up’ and now my husband won’t come to bed.— 💀SpookyLittleComic👻 (@CunniLinguist77) October 20, 2022
My husband has been going to my mom's doctor appointments with her and then he'll come home and give me a report. Today's was the gayest one yet: "the doctor was helpful but more importantly your mom looked 🔥fAbUlOuS🔥!"— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) October 12, 2022
MY HUSBAND: people don't always realize, but it's actually a show about 3 gilmore girls— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) October 17, 2022
wife: I wish you wouldn't bring your work home with you— john (@mrjohndarby) October 12, 2022
me: *holding a penguin* the zoo was crazy today
In front of every wife repeating herself is a husband wondering why she didn’t tell him this sooner.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 21, 2022
Being married to me is a lot of fun. My husband woke up with half an Oreo stuck to his face.— Killer Candy Corn 👻🎃 (@sixfootcandy) October 17, 2022
if i was a rapper im not sure id want to be known for my butt, i think id rather just be known as the illest mc around— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) October 17, 2022
-my 44 year old husband
Accidentally sent my husband the kissy face emoji & now he thinks I’m not mad at him anymore.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) October 20, 2022