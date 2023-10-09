Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.
Somehow married people on X, formerly known as Twitter, continue to find humor in the minutiae of wedded life. Every week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets on the platform. Read on for 20 relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.
My husband forgot the term frat guys and just called them sorority bros and I’m going to need a minute— meghan (@deloisivete) October 5, 2023
Sometimes, for fun, I like to mouth words to my husband when he's wearing earbuds. When he stops to ask me what I said, I just say 'forget it' and storm off.— sixfootcandy (@sixfootcandy) October 9, 2023
Before we got married my husband did not own a swimsuit (swam in basketball shorts), a waterproof coat (he wore hoodies in the snow), or actual pajama pants.— emily (@emilykmay) October 9, 2023
"Am I cute enough to get away with wearing something ugly?"— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) October 6, 2023
-My Husband yesterday, looking through my clothes to find something to wear for our evening walk with the dogs
After nine years of marriage, I can always guess what's bothering my wife. I'm never right, but I can always guess.— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) October 6, 2023
I need a strapping man or woman to come fireman carry me upstairs to bed and brush my teeth. No weirdos (which is why my husband can't do it)— mean things I say to myself (@meantomyself) October 6, 2023
Once married the woman takes over the entire closet and the man stores everything he owns in his left cargo pocket— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) October 5, 2023
I convinced my husband to have dinner at 5pm so we could get home at a reasonable time, and our transformation into cute elderly couple is almost complete.— krista pacion (@kristabellerina) October 8, 2023
if i ever go missing i hope i’m not in plain sight or else my husband will never find me— nika (@nikalamity) October 7, 2023
me: good morning— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) October 4, 2023
wife: morning
me: how'd you sleep
wife: like trash. stfu i know you slept *gReAt* don't talk to me.
Every time I have to call my husband Daddy a piece of my soul dies— The Mom Hack (@TheMomHack) October 3, 2023
If a video on my phone starts accidentally making noise in the night I turn it off and pretend to wake up startled with my wife. She’s like “What was that???” And I’m all fake-groggy: “Sounded like a squirrel eating a whole thing of blueberries while a cat yelled from a window?”— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) October 5, 2023
Husband: How old am I turning?— Mommeh Thee Dearest (@mommeh_dearest) October 4, 2023
Me: 45.
Husband: You sure?
Me: I mean I was.
Engaging in marital warfare by loudly stirring my yogurt in a glass jar to retaliate against my husband for offensively slurping his cereal.— SpacedMom (@copymama) October 4, 2023
A haunted house, but it’s just a husband swallowing his words while his wife yells WHAT??? for the rest of their lives— Anna (@AnnaDoesntWant2) October 8, 2023
My wife is yelling at Alexa because she isn’t listening and it’s been a nice little bonding moment between me and Alexa.— Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) October 6, 2023
Sure it’s challenging when my husband travels for work but you know what isn’t? Using all his pillows in addition to my own— The Mom Hack (@TheMomHack) October 6, 2023
"Mmm" is what the non-morning spouse says back to the other when engaged— Draggin Father Behind (@DragginFatherB) October 5, 2023
My wife always comes back from Target and says "You're going to be proud of me", as if she didn't just drop $200 on discounted stuff like cat food. We don't even have a cat.— My Life As Dad (@milifeasdad) October 4, 2023
Husband: You always want the last word.— sixfootcandy (@sixfootcandy) October 4, 2023
Me: No I don’t.
Husband: You’re doing it right now.
*thinking*
Don’t say anything
Don’t say anything
Me: No I don’t.
