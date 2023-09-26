RelationshipsTwitterMarriage

21 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (Sept. 12-25)

"My husband has been exposed to dangerous rhetoric. He keeps talking about us waking up at 5 AM to workout."
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

Somehow married people on X, formerly known as Twitter, continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life. Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets on the platform. Read on for 21 relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21

