And somehow the husbands and wives of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life and sum it up perfectly in 280 characters or less.
Every other Monday, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the last two weeks. Read on for 25 relatable new ones that will have you laughing in agreement.
My wife puts groceries on the conveyor belt like there may be an award for most organized.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 30, 2020
I don’t care what my husband says, technically he is a brother-in-law to my mom’s dog.— Darla (@ddsmidt) February 6, 2020
Husband: I’d like to cash in one of the massage coupons you gave me last year for Valentine’s Day.— Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) February 8, 2020
Me: I’m sorry, those are now expired. This isn’t Bed Bath and Beyond.
Me: I can’t fall asleep at night— Chad Read (@squirrel74wkgn) February 5, 2020
Doctor: Okay, right after you lay down for sleep, ask your wife how her day was and that should fix it
Unsolicited marriage advice for the day:— Lezz Mom🌈 (@lezzimomof2) February 9, 2020
Get your own comforter.
Me: Do you remember when I told you-— Jessie (@mommajessiec) January 28, 2020
Husband: No.
ME: *sets down anything*— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) February 1, 2020
WIFE: [from the other room] please don’t leave that there
Me: Want me to go grocery shopping?— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) February 8, 2020
Wife: NO. I’ll do it. All you do is text me questions the whole time.
Husbanding level: Expert.
I’m at the point in my marriage where I can’t tell if my husband is reaching towards my face to caress it or to remove crumbs from the side of my mouth.— Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) February 2, 2020
Me: I burnt my tongue and lost all sense of taste.— The Dad (@thedad) February 6, 2020
Wife: That explains the cargo shorts.
Me: babe I’ve been sick in bed so long I think I’m getting bed sores— Vision Bored 💗 (@VisionBored1) February 4, 2020
Husband: that’s not a bed sore it’s a pepperoni
Me: *tastes it* oh you’re right
Husband: please stop eating in bed
My wife and I are sitting on the couch for hours, I get up and walk into the bathroom. My wife runs in ahead of me and says "Wait, I have to pee."— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) February 8, 2020
Due to personal reasons, I’ll be flushing the toilet every time my husband showers this week.— Maryfairyboberry (@MaryJustice86) January 29, 2020
For Valentine’s Day, I just want for my husband to find whatever it is that he’s looking for without my help— MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) February 7, 2020
My wife still brings up the one time in 2013 when I cried in pain because of a paper cut, while she was in labor— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) January 28, 2020
Husband: *bleeding*— Jessie (@mommajessiec) February 9, 2020
Me: *calling 911*
Husband: Well, Well, Well. Look who’s on her phone again.
*fan turns on*— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) February 2, 2020
*foyer light goes off*
Wife: the middle one
Me: finally turns on the living room light in the house we’ve lived in for over a decade.
A wise man once said "you're right" to his wife.— *Lady V* (@tanbotha24) February 8, 2020
They lived happily ever after.
My husband spends more time pushing the garbage down than actually taking it out.— Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) January 30, 2020
My wife’s been yelling “LOVE IT OR LIST IT” into the voice remote for 3 minutes now and I just don’t have the heart to tell her I took the batteries out for my gameboy.— dADDisms (@Beagz) February 8, 2020
Me: Why are we fighting?— Aunt Chelle 🌍 🇺🇸 🏳️🌈 (@ravenswng_) January 30, 2020
Wife: Because you walked into the house and spoke.
~excerpt from my upcoming book, Rules of Marriage Engagement
Me: Well, would you look at that. This Oreo package isn’t resealable. Guess I better eat them all.— Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) February 5, 2020
Husband: But the seal is right th....
Me: *talking loudly* NOT RESEALABLE!
Me [opening laptop]: What's our computer password?— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) February 6, 2020
Wife: It's our anniversary date.
Me: Ohhh.
Wife:
Me:
Wife: You have no idea, do you?
Me [closing laptop]: Yes of course I just don't want to use the computer anymore.
I’m a procrastinator who married a procrastinator and it does not bode well for our household.— Momarazzi. (@Mirimade) January 30, 2020
If you can live with a person telling you the end of every movie as soon as it starts, then marriage is for you.— Maryfairyboberry (@MaryJustice86) February 8, 2020