20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (April 23-29)

"Every so often my wife sends me these cute texts like, 'Heyyy' and 'Come upstairs, your kids clogged their toilet.'"
Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between. Somehow the married people on X, formerly known as Twitter, continue to find humor in the minutiae of wedded life.

Every week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets on the platform. Read on for 20 relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20

