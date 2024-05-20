RelationshipsTwitterMarriage

20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (May 14-20)

"My husband is out of town, but the cupboard doors are still open, so now I have to face some cold hard truths about myself."
Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between. Somehow the married people on X, formerly known as Twitter, continue to find humor in the minutiae of wedded life.

Every week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets on the platform. Read on for 20 relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20

