Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between. Somehow the married people on X, formerly known as Twitter, continue to find humor in the minutiae of wedded life.
Every week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets on the platform. Read on for 20 relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.
Like those celebrities who only wear an outfit one time, but it's my husband using a new cup every time he gets water— meghan (@deloisivete) May 16, 2024
I'm making pumpkin bread and my husband just walked into the kitchen and said, so concerned, "you're baking. Are you depressed?"— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) May 16, 2024
“You’re not entirely wrong.”— Mommeh Dearest (@mommeh_dearest) May 14, 2024
- Me refusing to admit my husband was right
My wife calls me Iron Man. Not because I’m rich, handsome and charming like Tony Stark, but because I iron all her clothes. And the fact that I’m a man.— My Life As Dad (@milifeasdad) May 17, 2024
My husband is out of town, but the cupboard doors are still open, so now I have to face some cold hard truths about myself— meghan (@deloisivete) May 20, 2024
My husband saw a rabbit in our yard eating grass and said “That would be like sitting in a field of french fries.”— SpacedMom (@copymama) May 20, 2024
Me: Someone really wants to see my boobs.— Hollie Harris (@allholls) May 17, 2024
Husband: Who?!!
Me: The hospital sent me another reminder to schedule my mammogram.
My wife and I setup a blow up movie screen in our yard together for a movie night tonight and we're still married.— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) May 19, 2024
Happy to report that I've achieved my goal of annoying my husband twice as much this year!— sixfootcandy (@sixfootcandy) May 16, 2024
My husband, describing our fixer upper, “when it’s raining outside the house, it’s also raining inside the house.”— krista pacion (@kristabellerina) May 15, 2024
My husband asked if I could iron his shirt like he doesn’t even realize the dryer has been doing the ironing all of these years.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) May 14, 2024
I'm not saying my wife shops on Amazon a lot, I'm just saying the notification, "A shipment has arrived" is now burned into the screen of my Echo.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) May 19, 2024
[accidentally doing something that my wife finds very annoying but also slightly amusing] ok, well time to make this a key feature of my personality for the next three months minimum— Steven (with a ph) (@SJKSalisbury) May 19, 2024
Wife: Did you hear what I said?— John Lyon (@JohnLyonTweets) May 16, 2024
Me: No, I was in a different room.
Wife: If you couldn’t hear me, why did you let me keep talking?
Me: …
I didn't feel like cooking, so I told my husband the water will be off in our building until 8:00 PM, so we’ll have to go out to dinner tonight. Lies are totally acceptable when they include margaritas.— sixfootcandy (@sixfootcandy) May 14, 2024
Ok, so Wife made fun of me for trying to harmonize at the Ludacris concert…— fundy (@funderlaw) May 18, 2024
…what can I say, once a choir boy, always a choir boouuyy.
My husband has now taken to standing directly behind me in the kitchen rather than in front.— Late to the party Laura (@ericamorecambe) May 15, 2024
My husband just told me that shopping at Aldi without bags isn't called freeballing and I should stop saying that— nice things I say to myself (@meantomyself) May 14, 2024
Marriage is fun because your husband can get mad at you for NOT wanting to waste money on something you absolutely don’t need— Bird Eckler (@Birdeckler) May 17, 2024
My husband woke me up with coffee & said, “Let’s go to Lowe’s.”— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) May 18, 2024
And that’s romance after 25 years.
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
It's Another Trump-Biden Showdown — And We Need Your Help
The Future Of Democracy Is At Stake
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
Your Loyalty Means The World To Us
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
The 2024 election is heating up, and women's rights, health care, voting rights, and the very future of democracy are all at stake. Donald Trump will face Joe Biden in the most consequential vote of our time. And HuffPost will be there, covering every twist and turn. America's future hangs in the balance. Would you consider contributing to support our journalism and keep it free for all during this critical season?
HuffPost believes news should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay for it. We rely on readers like you to help fund our work. Any contribution you can make — even as little as $2 — goes directly toward supporting the impactful journalism that we will continue to produce this year. Thank you for being part of our story.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
It's official: Donald Trump will face Joe Biden this fall in the presidential election. As we face the most consequential presidential election of our time, HuffPost is committed to bringing you up-to-date, accurate news about the 2024 race. While other outlets have retreated behind paywalls, you can trust our news will stay free.
But we can't do it without your help. Reader funding is one of the key ways we support our newsroom. Would you consider making a donation to help fund our news during this critical time? Your contributions are vital to supporting a free press.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our journalism free and accessible to all.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. Would you consider becoming a regular HuffPost contributor?
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. If circumstances have changed since you last contributed, we hope you'll consider contributing to HuffPost once more.
Already contributed? Log in to hide these messages.