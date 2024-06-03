RelationshipsMarriagethe good life

20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (May 28 - June 3)

"Living on a prayer. But it's me every time I get into my wife's car trying to make it to a gas station before I run out of gas."
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between. Somehow the married people on X, formerly known as Twitter, continue to find humor in the minutiae of wedded life.

Every week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets on the platform. Read on for 20 relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20

