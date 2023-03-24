ParentingTwitterParentsChildren

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Mar. 18-24)

"My toddler loves pizza and loves bagels so I figured I'd notch an easy win and make him his first pizza bagel and holy s**t I've never been so wrong in my life."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents for more!

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Gastro Doctors Share The 1 Food They Never (Or Rarely) Eat

Wellness

Artificial Sweeteners: Side Effects And Health Risks To Know

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Say Your Skin Has ‘Winter Gunk.’ Here’s How To Spring Clean Your Face.

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In April

Shopping

These Are The Beard Trimmers Barbers Actually Use In Their Shops

Shopping

Get The Perfect At-Home Pedicure With These Affordable Nail Pro-Recommended Products

Shopping

If You Have A Pet, Try These Animal Groomer-Favorite Shampoos

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In April

Shopping

16 Suspiciously Cheap Things Under $25 That Actually Work

Shopping

Reviewers With Big Busts Approve These Supportive Swimsuits From Amazon

Shopping

These 35 Products Are So Useful, Reviewers Are Leaving Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

Shopping

We Found Affordable (And Comfortable) Versions Of Designer Shoes

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Good-Looking iPhone Cases Will Actually Protect Your Phone

Work/Life

The Sneaky Signs Your Boss Is 'Voluntelling' You For Tasks At Work

Shopping

These Rugs For Kids' Rooms Are As Easy To Clean As They Are Cute

Travel

16 Places Where You Can See Cherry Blossoms In The U.S.

Shopping

Madewell’s Biannual Insider Sale Is Giving 25% Off

Shopping

17 Things From Target’s Spring Home Sale That Will Make Your Space Look Cooler

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Yogurt At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Shopping

Reviewers Say These 15 Vitamin C Serums Are Actually Effective

Wellness

These Sleep Habits Are Putting Your Heart Health At Risk

Shopping

43 TikTok Products So Good Reviewers Legitimately Call Them “Magic”

Shopping

According To An Expert, Your Mattress Is Actually That Gross. This Handheld Tool Can Help.

Shopping

The Best Lunch Boxes For Kids, According To Reviews

Relationships

There's A Key Difference Between The Chores Men And Women Take On

Home & Living

A Controversial 2018 Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Fantasy Novel Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

These Women Over 50 Have Great Skin. Here's What They Use.

Shopping

6 Items That Can Help With Insomnia, According To Experts

Wellness

The Lifesaving Medication Everyone Should Learn How To Use

Work/Life

'Rage Applying' Is All The Rage On TikTok — But There's One Big Downside

Shopping

People Cannot Get Enough Of This 'Holy Grail' Viral Beauty Product

Shopping

34 Products That'll Make You Want To Write A 'Thank You' Card To Yourself

Shopping

9 Reviewer-Vetted Retinols That You Can Get At Walmart

Parenting

Yes, Parenting Has Love Languages Too. Here's How To Find Yours.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

6 Of Breville’s Most Popular Espresso Machines Are Up To 25% Off

Wellness

These Are The Signs That Someone Has Been Roofied

Wellness

How To Fight The Urge To Always Make Everything About Yourself

Parenting

25 Tweets About The Worst Parenting Advice People Have Received