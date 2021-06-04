Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (May 29 - June 4)

"Shout out to all those parents who can stay calm while their children mix Play-Doh colors."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

34 Genius Parenting Products And Gadgets
Parenting tweets of the weekfunny tweetstweets