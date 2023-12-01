Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. Although Twitter has rebranded to X, the humor lives on.
Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on the social media platform to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents for more!
My 4-year-old said she’s scared to become a grown up because she “doesn’t know how to do the gas station.” She has no idea how real she’s being right now— Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) November 28, 2023
6yo: was I born naked?— Emily Adrian (@adremily) November 28, 2023
Me: yeah
6yo: sorry about that
I love that my son is the same annoying as me so we can annoy his dad together. It's how we bond.— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) November 25, 2023
My kid has taken to only grunting at me and honestly I think this is an improvement— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) November 28, 2023
13-year-old: I need cool clothes.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) November 29, 2023
Me: I think your clothes now are pretty cool.
13: That's the problem
My daughter just asked me if my parents are still alive, so I had to explain (again) that the lady that has lived with us since she was born, known to her as Mimi, is in fact my mother. She was like pic.twitter.com/Rp9B8t1qA3— mRNA Youngboy (@_kenNObarbie_) November 29, 2023
My kid hasn’t finished her homework but she did call a family meeting to show us the 20 slide presentation she created on why we should get a cat.— krista pacion (@kristabellerina) November 26, 2023
My kids no longer believe in Santa. Tell me, what am I supposed to threaten them with now? Who am I supposed to imaginary call in a crisis??— That Mom Tho 🐦 (@mom_tho) November 28, 2023
I just told my tooth-brushing 8yo to "move it around some, don't just suck on it" & I didn't even laugh so I'm nailing this parent gig.— La Femme Fatali (@toomanycommas3) November 29, 2023
Me: sorry I’m late, my toddler made me find his blue socks.— Mumnipotent Ruler (@MumOfTw0) November 28, 2023
Friend without kids: I don’t believe a 3yo can MAKE you do anything.
Me: 😶
Putting one kid to bed: Bedtime is at 7 PM, no later.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) November 29, 2023
Putting two kids to bed: You can stay up and read for 20 minutes.
Putting three kids to bed: You can watch Cocaine Bear with me as long as you’re quiet.
Asked my 12 y/o daughter how her babysitting business was going and she said it’s tough when some people don’t even charge for their services.— NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) November 29, 2023
“Grandparents are my biggest competitors.”
My daughter very gently told me that she would like to be in charge of Christmas decorations this year instead of me because she’d like our house to look better— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) November 25, 2023
Cleaning up after young kids means constantly having to guess whether stuff like this is garbage or the single most important possession that your 5-year-old daughter owns at this moment. pic.twitter.com/59VDGGw25V— McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) November 29, 2023
We just got a report that our kid has spent 34,721 minutes listening to one song, in case you were thinking of having kids.— mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) November 29, 2023
Not me once again breaking something in the house that I’ve repeatedly warned my children to be careful with— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) November 30, 2023
My kid’s wish list at age 6: An adorably misspelled handwritten request for toys— SpacedMom (@copymama) November 27, 2023
My kid’s wish list at age 14: A professionally designed slideshow with links to big-ticket items that ends with the phrase “open your hearts and your wallets”
my son asked for a new hoodie for Christmas, so for convenience and to save time I'm having it shipped directly to his girlfriend's house— 🌜🤷♂️Dad Moon Rising 🤷♂️🌛 (@raoulvilla) November 25, 2023
We hide all the presents in big boxes marked "VEGETABLES" because we know the kids will never go near them.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) December 1, 2023
There’s only one type of person that buys a child’s drum set, and that person is revenge gifting— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) November 30, 2023
