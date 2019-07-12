Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (July 6-12)

"One side of our sink has a garbage disposal. The other side is where my daughter just dumped a full bowl of cereal."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So, each week we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Cute Kid Notes
