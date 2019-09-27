Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Sep. 21-27)

"I can’t tell if this is my kid’s class roster or a list of the Instagram filters."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So, each week we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Cute Kid Notes
Twitter tweets of the weektweetdad tweetsmom tweets