Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Oct. 19-25)

"I’m less of a 'Don’t say that' mom and more of a 'Don’t say that at school' mom."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So, each week we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Cute Kid Notes
Twitter tweets of the weektweetmom tweetsdad tweets