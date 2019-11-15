Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So, each week we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.
Me: What's the first rule of cooking?— The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) November 13, 2019
4: Don't put your hands in your butt.
Me:
4:
Me: Correct.
50% of parenting is just trying to decide if that noise is worth walking up all of those stairs.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) November 13, 2019
Her: Awww. Can I hold your baby?— The Untastic Mr. Fitz (@UnFitz) November 15, 2019
Me: Of course. Here you go.
[later]
Her: Can I see your phone?
Me: *eyes narrowed* Are you insane?
*nobody in the kitchen*— Jessie (@mommajessiec) November 12, 2019
*nobody in the living room*
*nobody to the left of me*
*nobody to the right of me*
4yo: *sneezes in my face*
Me: *annoyed that 3yo never wants to get in the bath and then never wants to get out of bath*— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) November 13, 2019
Also me: *procrastinates getting in the shower because comfy and lazy and then doesn’t want to get out of the shower because comfy and lazy*
My husband and I decided we don't want to have children.— Natasha (@dramadelinquent) November 11, 2019
We will be telling them tonight.
5-year-old: I love you when you give me candy.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) November 14, 2019
Me: So you don't love me when I don't give you candy?
5: Don't find out.
I talk a lot of shit for someone who routinely struggles to open the same baby gate we've owned for years.— Momtribevibe (@momtribevibe) November 13, 2019
Me: *spends time picking out stuffed animals I think my daughter will love and get attached to*— Fossilized Tree Resin (@Jamberee13) November 13, 2019
My daughter: *sleeps with and carries around a lemon*
The most important milestone is when your child learns how to use the tv remote by themselves let’s not kid ourselves here— Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) November 14, 2019
Doctor: So for this procedure, we're going to put your son to sleep.— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) November 13, 2019
Me: How long does that take?
Doctor: About 10 minutes. Any other questions?
Me: Can...can I have some to take home?
What’s it called when you do everything possible to make people happy but nobody’s happy? Ah yes, parenthood.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) November 13, 2019
TODDLERS: THE MUSICAL— Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) November 14, 2019
Including hits like:
🎵 I Don’t Want That (Yes I Do)
🎵 NO NO NO NO NO
🎵 He’s Looking At Me,
She’s Breathing on Me
🎵 Cough in Your Mouth
🎵 Bedtime is The Time for
Questions
SHOWTIMES AT 4 AM, 5 AM, and DURING YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW
Parent-Teacher Interviews for Calm Firstborn: Discuss reading schedule, extra learning tools, and optimal brain food to feed her at breakfast.— Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) November 14, 2019
Parent-Teacher Interviews for Wrecking Ball Second Child: Ensure he hasn’t tried to light the classroom on fire, then go grab a beer.
*Loud crash from another room*— Mom On The Rocks (@mom_ontherocks) November 13, 2019
Toddler: NOTHING!!
no one:— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) November 12, 2019
my 4yo: daddy, does the moon have a job or does it just sit there?
[New “Baby It’s Cold Outside” Lyrics]— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) November 15, 2019
Mom: Baby it’s cold outside...
Preteen boy: UGH, I SAID I DON’T NEED A COAT! (door slam)