The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Dec. 7-13)

"One good thing about having kids is when you screw up dinner, now you have more people to tell you."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So, each week we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch

Cute Kid Notes
