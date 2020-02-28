Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Feb. 22-28)

"Taking my toddler to an NHL game tonight. Gonna tell her Elsa made the ice."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So, each week we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Cute Kid Notes
Sports and Recreation tweets of the weektweetmom tweetsdad tweets