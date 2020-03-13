Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (March 7-13)

"Who needs an alarm system when the slightest vibration sets off about 4 of my kid's toys to play music at volume 10."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So, each week we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Cute Kid Notes
Twitter tweets of the weektweetmom tweetsdad tweets