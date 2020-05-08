Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (May 2-8)

"Nobody cares more about proper hydration than a kid who’s just been kissed goodnight."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So, each week we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Cute Kid Notes
TwitterParenting family and relationships tweets of the weektweet