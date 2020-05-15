Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (May 9-15)

"I said Alexa three times and she didn’t respond so she’s family now."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Cute Kid Notes
