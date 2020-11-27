Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Nov. 21-27)

"Hell hath no fury like a toddler who loses the chance to push a button of any kind."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

TwitterParenting Childrenfunniest tweets from parents