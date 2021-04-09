Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So, each week we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.
*Middle of dinner*— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) April 5, 2021
My kid: Can I have a snack?
Personal news: After years of flawless service, the Tooth Fairy hit a rough patch this week. pic.twitter.com/JaDAakpvxA— Laurel Rosenhall (@LaurelRosenhall) April 7, 2021
4: “Ouch! These spike things are hurting me!”— Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) April 7, 2021
Leg hair, he’s talking about my leg hair.
we got home and my kid asked if he can stop wearing his Spider-man coat out because he's tired of people mistaking him for Spider-man— 'Weird Alex' Pareene (@pareene) April 4, 2021
I told my son he can’t have chocolate for breakfast. After 5 minutes of crying and screaming, we compromised and both had chocolate for breakfast.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 7, 2021
them: dont be scared its just a kids movie— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) April 5, 2021
the kids movie: pic.twitter.com/DSTUVKELd4
I asked my 6yo “aren’t you gonna help me plant flowers” and she said “oh mommy I would love to do that except that I don’t want to”— Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) April 5, 2021
My 4 yo just informed me that she’s been “dreaming her whole life” of living in New York City.— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) April 8, 2021
Me: has someone been playing games on my phone?— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) April 6, 2021
My kids: not us!
My phone: pic.twitter.com/qpXSs7Olir
We went to a museum and I fell in love with my kids all over again after seeing an obnoxious exhibit called other kids— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) April 7, 2021
Kids today get better stuff in their Easter baskets than I did when I graduated high school.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) April 4, 2021
My kid lost a tooth and plans to put it under her pillow tonight so the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy can meet and hopefully make a love connection and I am HERE FOR IT— SpacedMom (@copymama) April 3, 2021
It took my son 30 minutes to find all 3. pic.twitter.com/z9ZmVOLin8— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) April 4, 2021
My kid just saw me take some fries from my husband's plate. Time to find out if he's ride or die.— Mom Meh (@mommeh_dearest) April 5, 2021
If you hide 48 eggs and tell your kids there are 50 you can get a little nap in.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) April 4, 2021
Having kids is never knowing if they said “beef arm” or “bee farm” and just kind of going with either— Crockett🍀 (@CrockettForReal) April 6, 2021
I just told my 6 year old that “you control your nightmares; they don’t control you,” which feels like a lie because he and his sister have controlled me since they split my stomach muscles and took away my weekends.— Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) April 8, 2021
Not to brag, but my kids can spill their drinks just by looking at them.— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) April 9, 2021
I just clomped down the stairs loudly because of my heels and my son said, “Oh somebody gonna be in trouble today. She’s wearing the mean shoes.”— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) April 8, 2021
I had a headache so I told the kids they needed to be quiet for a while and then we all laughed and laughed at the funny thing I said— MumInBits (@MumInBits) April 6, 2021
I want my third kid to be an individual, but also, I want her to only watch shows that my other kids liked because we already own all the merchandise for those shows.— Laura Marie (@lmegordon) April 4, 2021
11 year old: Daddy, I heard a new song called Bohemian Raspberry, do you know it?— threetimedaddy (@threetimedaddy) April 5, 2021
My kids: *SCREAMING*— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) April 7, 2021
Me: PLEASE BE QUIET!
My kids: Why are you yelling?!