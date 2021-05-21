Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (May 15-21)

"My 4yo keeps calling our new puppy 'the puplett' no one correct her."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

TwitterParentsbest parenting tweetsHumorfunniest parenting tweets