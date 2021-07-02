Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (June 19-25)

"Dropping my daughter off at camp and she’s a little anxious. Told her to find the biggest camper and start a fight to establish dominance."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

TwitterParenting tweets of the weekfunny tweets