Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (July 31-Aug. 6)

"My kids love playing pretend. My 9yo pretends to be a dinosaur and my 13yo pretends she doesn’t know us."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

tweets of the weekfunny tweetsbest parenting tweets