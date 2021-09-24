The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Sept. 18-24)

"Grandmas be like imma stay for a few days and reset your children back to factory settings."

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

TwitterParentsbest parenting tweetsHumor