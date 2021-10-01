Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.
Time to go pick up my son so I can find out which clothing items he’s lost at school today— Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) September 27, 2021
Overheard my daughter’s friend on FaceTime telling her Dad to please stop singing because he’s embarrassing her so obviously I did what any Dad would do and finished the chorus for him.— NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) September 30, 2021
have kids, so that when you cut yourself and are bleeding and desperately need a bandage you can find an empty box because your child needed all of them when her foot was itchy— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) September 27, 2021
Another day, another instance of convincing my child i’m a comedic genius by cannily repeating simpsons bits as if they’re my own creation— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) September 30, 2021
My daughter was disappointed with dinner last night and said, "At least this is better than pasta." Which is a real shame because we're having pasta for dinner tonight.— KJ (@IDontSpeakWhine) September 27, 2021
I told my daughter I would give her $10 to clean her brother’s room, but that I would give it to her in the morning and she made this last night. pic.twitter.com/pg6iXXRur8— somebody’s mama (@theedouble_g) September 29, 2021
Kids talking at bedtime are like the marketing emails which you’ve unsubscribed to multiple times— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) September 28, 2021
Got to my daughter’s elementary school an hour early so I could be 12th in line for pickup.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) September 30, 2021
11-year-old: Tomorrow we can dress up as a character for school.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) September 27, 2021
Me: Who do you want to dress up as?
11: Harry Potter under the cloak of invisibility.
Me: You still have to go to school.
now you have to go down the slide of shame pic.twitter.com/qK4v6SIiOF— Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) September 30, 2021
at midnight 6 went through the dark house quietly to not wake his brothers, traveled up the stairs softly, entered our room as quiet as a mouse, got right up to the side of our bed and at volume 300 scream and cried that an alarm was going off in his bedroom. i almost died.— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) September 28, 2021
Sorry I haven't tweeted in a few days; I've been helping my kids find their shoes.— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) September 25, 2021
Every Tuesday my husband is surprised to learn that our son’s 6:30 Tuesday soccer practice occurs every Tuesday at 6:30.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) September 28, 2021
My 7 yr old told me she can't draw me because I'm "not symmetrical," in case you're wondering what parenting does for your self-esteem.— AparnaRC (@Wordesse) September 28, 2021
Why is it when my kids ‘have a surprise for me’ it’s always ‘we are wearing all of our clothes at once’ and never ‘we’ve brought you cake and silence’?— Mama Needs A Coke (@MamaNeedsACoke) September 27, 2021
My friend asked me what it was like to parent a preteen so I asked her to help me with something and then the minute she tried to help I rolled my eyes, called her “bruh”, and said she had no idea how to help and that she was only making things worse.— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) September 26, 2021
I used to wonder how someone could possibly leave one shoe at the beach or a rocking horse at the side of the highway, then I had kids— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) September 30, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for my daughter whose life is over because they didn’t have the band color for her braces that she wanted, which no one will see because of her mask.— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) September 30, 2021
I’m not mature enough to be at this kids soccer game. Too many dad’s yelling, “GREAT D!”— Marissa 💚🍃💛 (@michimama75) September 25, 2021
Schools sure have improved since I was a kid. My 4 year old has only been going 3 weeks and he “already knows everything” and apparently doesn’t need to go anymore— threetimedaddy (@threetimedaddy) September 28, 2021
Currently my toddler is crying because I won’t let him hit me with the mop— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) September 26, 2021
I love fall festivals. I can get lost in a corn maze and no one judges me for hiding from my kids.— Satirical Mommy (@SatiricalMommy) September 24, 2021
My 4yo asked me to play I Spy with her so I said sure and she said “I spy with my little eye something beginning with hippopotamus” and I didn’t really know where to go from there so now we’re just awkwardly staring at each other— MumInBits (@MumInBits) September 28, 2021
Me: I’m really proud of you for keeping your hands to yourself today. What would you like to do as a reward?— kidversations (@kidversations_) September 30, 2021
2: Hit my brother