Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Jan. 15-21)

"Felt like wallowing in self pity today so I googled the net worth of my kid’s favorite YouTuber."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Parenting best parenting tweets