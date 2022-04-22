Parenting
Twitterbest parenting tweetsfunniest tweetsfunniest tweets from parents

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (April 16-22)

"Really enjoying my kids heated backseat argument regarding *checks notes* are ducks birds"

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Popular in the Community

Twitterbest parenting tweetsfunniest tweetsfunniest tweets from parents

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Got Knee Pain? Experts Swear By These 8 Tips For Relief.

Food & Drink

The Wildly Underestimated Benefits Of Eating Anchovies

Work/Life

How Soon Is Too Soon To Quit A New Job?

Style & Beauty

Makeup Artists Reveal The Times You Should Never Use A Makeup Brush

Parenting

These Comics Flip The Script On Common Parenting Double Standards

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In May

Relationships

The Thought Pattern That May Be Keeping You From Really Great Sex

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In May

Shopping

A Podiatrist Shares The Best Shoes For Standing All Day

Shopping

The Must-Have Jeans Every Mom Needs In Their Closet, According To Real Moms

Shopping

This Anti-Aging Skin Care Ingredient Is A Game Changer For Acne-Prone Skin

Shopping

No One Will Ever Know These Great-Looking Bags Are Actually Coolers

Shopping

Just 39 Practical Things To Treat Yourself To

Food & Drink

How Alcohol Affects Your Body Differently When You're On A Plane

Travel

17 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Washington, D.C.

Style & Beauty

Prince Harry Says He's Been Feeling Princess Di's Presence For Last 2 Years

Style & Beauty

Thrifty Bride Shows The Internet How To Throw A $500 Wedding

Shopping

The Best Petite Pants, According To Devastatingly Chic Short Women

Parenting

21 Little Milestones That Are Secretly A Big Deal For Kids

Shopping

Here's Where To Stock Up On At-Home COVID Tests While You Can

Shopping

The Best Men’s Sandals That Actually Fit Wide Feet

Shopping

The One Item You'll Need To Make THC-Infused Edibles Is On Amazon

Style & Beauty

These Ice-Cold Facials Are Trendy, But Dermatologists Have Some Strong Thoughts

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

How Much Does One-Way Masking Protect You From COVID On A Plane?

Style & Beauty

Adults Who Got Plastic Surgery As Teens Reveal Their Regrets About It

Home & Living

This New Horror Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

How To Actually Be More Present With Your Kids

Home & Living

This British Miniseries Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Experts Reveal 4 Sneaky Issues That Could Contribute To IBS

Shopping

What Experts Want You To Know About TikTok's Powder Sunscreen Trend

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Foods To Eat On A Plane

Shopping

The Best Pajamas I've Ever Worn Are This Perfect $22 Set From Target

Wellness

If You Struggle With Your Body Image On Vacation, Read This A+ Advice

Shopping

32 Things I Guarantee You Won't Regret Having On Hand Next Time You Travel

Shopping

31 Toddler Products That'll Make You Think, 'Wow, I Could Really Use This In My Life'

Shopping

24 Shoes You'll Wear On Repeat That'll Basically Pay For Themselves

Wellness

For People With Anxiety Or Insecurities, It's Hard To Lose The Mask

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

The One Thing From TikTok You Need To Make Your Laundry Smell Amazing