The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

I’m just a mom, standing in my kid’s room, asking why there are fruit snacks on the ceiling— One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) April 26, 2022
My 4yo is in complete shock after she found out her uncle is my brother.— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) April 25, 2022
i asked my 4 year old if she had fun at her birthday party and she was like “no. I like alone time.” same girl— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) April 23, 2022
My son just turned to me and goes, “You look like a minion.” How do I come back from this? pic.twitter.com/OiE4Dzibtr— Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) April 23, 2022
my kid didn’t want a cheese sandwich today because last time it tasted too much like cheese— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) April 28, 2022
I don’t usually like pretend play but today my 5yo had me pretend to be a baby and all I had to do was lie on the couch and cry and not to brag but I played the shit out of that.— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) April 24, 2022
No one wants to take medicine more than the healthy sibling of a sick kid.— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) April 27, 2022
This is your brain on kids. Any questions? pic.twitter.com/DQ1dYDwXVQ— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) April 23, 2022
I asked my 6yo’s friend when his birthday is and he said, “the day I was born”— mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) April 25, 2022
6yo, getting dressed for school: hold on I just need to do one thing— meghan (@deloisivete) April 27, 2022
me: ok
6yo: *crawls back into bed and pulls blanket over his head*
me:
My 5yo asked me if we could go to someone else’s house because he says we go to our house a lot— Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) April 26, 2022
Young mom: I hope he plans something nice for Mother’s Day.— Ramblin Mama (@ramblinma) April 23, 2022
Experienced mom: I booked my hotel room for Saturday night and will be back late Sunday.
I bought my teen son new deodorant— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) April 25, 2022
It’s called
“Harry’s Redwood”
I didn’t realize that until I handed it to him and he started uncontrollably giggling
My kid thinks the Lion King song says jalapeñooooo and I’m never correcting him— Mom Jeans (@momjeansplease) April 23, 2022
Teen: Mom I heard you, will you stop repeating yourself already— Jacana Mommy (@jacanamommy) April 28, 2022
Me *45 mins later: Ok let's go, we're leaving
Teen: Omg, nobody tells me anything around here!
i caught my 4-year-old letting the cat lick his goldfish crackers and then putting them back in the bag, so that’s fun— Kiss my Fat Ash🍑 (@Tobi_Is_Fab) April 25, 2022
Watching a crime scene investigator search for trace evidence is impressive but have you ever seen a kid examine a piece of fruit for spots?— NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) April 26, 2022
I know my daughter is just like me because when I asked why she didn’t like her school’s guided meditation, she said: “Because don’t tell me when to breathe, that’s why.”— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) April 27, 2022
I used to be an atheist until I started helping my 3rd grader with her math homework— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) April 27, 2022
I accidentally spilled Coke on my husband’s shoes, so now I’m waiting to see which one of my kids acts like a jerk first so I know who to blame it on.— Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) April 28, 2022
if you open a snack in the middle of the woods, does it make a sound every toddler on the planet can hear?— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) April 28, 2022
I asked 5 to share her grapes with her brother and she said no so I asked why not and she said “I don’t know I haven’t figured that out yet, I’ll let you know when I do” and carried on eating the grapes— MumInBits (@MumInBits) April 25, 2022
If you pass out in front of your kids they will either try to call an ambulance or use you as a trampoline. You just don’t know.— threetimedaddy (@threetimedaddy) April 28, 2022