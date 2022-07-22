Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (July 16-22)

"Prayers for my distraught 5yo whose pet ice cube just melted in his apple juice"

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. To that end, every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Before You Go

Popular in the Community

Twitterfunny tweets tweets of the weekbest parenting tweets

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Want Clear Skin This Summer? Make These Updates To Your Routine.

Relationships

The First Thing To Do If You’re Stuck In A Rut With Your Partner

Work/Life

5 Signs Your Boss Is Deeply Insecure

Wellness

The BA.5 Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix In August

Food & Drink

How To Pick A Natural Wine, Even If You Know Nothing About It

Shopping

The Best Binoculars For Bird Watching, According To Birders

Shopping

These 17 Gorgeous Airbnbs Are Begging You To Come To Colorado

Shopping

Beat The Summer Heat With These Easy-To-Install Blackout Curtains

Shopping

The 5 Highest-Rated Hiking Baby Carriers On Amazon

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In August

Food & Drink

How To Make A Better Aperol Spritz (And The Mistakes Everyone Makes)

Wellness

Here's How Quickly You Can Get Reinfected With COVID After Being Sick

Shopping

Do Butt Masks Actually Work? A Dermatologist Swears By This One.

Shopping

The Best Lightweight Quick-Drying Towels That Won't Weigh Down Your Beach Bag

Shopping

The Best Pet Cameras For Helicopter Fur Parents

Shopping

Reviewers Pick The Best Summer Solutions For Sweaty, Stinky Feet

Shopping

26 Cleaning Products Under $15 That'll Bring A Tear To Any Clean Freak's Eye

Relationships

8 Things Happy Couples (Almost) Never Do

Travel

16 Of The Wildest Items TSA Spotted In People's Luggage

Relationships

How To Bring Up To Your Partner That You Want To Go To Couples Therapy

Style & Beauty

Why You Should Never Pluck Gray Hairs (It’s Not For The Reason You Think)

Shopping

Cowboy Boots: The Unexpected Summer Shoe Trend

Food & Drink

Hot vs. Iced Coffee: Is One Better For You Than The Other?

Shopping

Zero-Gravity Chairs Are Everywhere. Here's Where To Get One.

Shopping

26 Stylish Things From Amazon That Reviewers Actually Say Are Their “Favorite”

Shopping

These Portable Fire Pits Are Perfect For Small Spaces

Shopping

If You're Concerned About Your Kid's Safety, You Might Want To Get This Popular Tracker

Work/Life

9 Questions Job Candidates Should Never, Ever Be Asked In Interviews

Travel

Flying Is A Nightmare Right Now. These 12 Tips Can Help Make It Easier.

Shopping

5 AC Units That Aren't Total Eyesores

Wellness

So THAT'S Why Some People Have More Earwax Than Others

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Jane Austen Adaptation Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Horror Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Linda Evangelista Shows Off New Modeling Gig After She Was 'Brutally Disfigured'

Relationships

Here's How The Happiest Couples Split Up Household Chores

Parenting

Worried About Grooming? Teaching Kids Comprehensive Sex Ed Could Help.

Shopping

The Cutest Maternity Swimwear For Moms-To-Be

Shopping

The Ergonomic Baby Carrier That’s Blowing Up On TikTok Is Pediatrician-Approved