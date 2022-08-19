Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Aug. 13-19)

"So excited for my kids to return to school so I can spend my free time reading the 50 emails their school sends each day"

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. To that end, every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community

funny tweets tweets of the weekbest parenting tweetsparenting tweets

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

What Sex Therapists Tell People Who’ve Never Had An Orgasm

Wellness

Red Flags That You’re Injured After A Workout And Not Just Sore

Food & Drink

Nutritionists Recommend A Limit For Hot Dogs, And It Might Shock You

Travel

17 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting New York City

Work/Life

11 Things I Won’t Do After Working As A Housecleaner

Parenting

Kids Deal With Toxic Friends Too. Here’s What Parents Should Do — And Not Do

Shopping

Actual Early Risers Share Their Hacks For Waking Up At The Crack Of Dawn

Shopping

10 Items You Should Keep On Your Nightstand For A Good Sleep, According to A Sleep Expert

Shopping

These Affordable Kitchen Gadgets Will Whip Up Your Morning Eggs In No Time

Relationships

How To Start A Good Conversation On A Dating App

Shopping

Beats Earbuds Are Up To 33% Off On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

We Asked Vets What They Keep In Their Pet Emergency Kits At Home

Shopping

A Dermatologist Says This TikTok-Famous Acne Treatment Is Worth The Hype

Shopping

28 Ways To Clean Things, Instead Of Replacing Them

Shopping

Lightweight Layers For When You Can’t Decide If You’re Hot Or Cold

Wellness

4 Subtle Signs Of Adult Drowning

Shopping

How To Tell If It’s Time To Replace Your Yoga Mat (And Which Ones To Buy)

Parenting

7 Things You Should Ask Your Kids About Their Social Media Accounts

Parenting

Olympian Allyson Felix On Traumatic Birth, Retirement And Serena Williams

Food & Drink

This Simple Trick Will Get Rid Of The Gross Slime Inside Summer Tomatoes

Shopping

24 Hair Products That Are Basically Bottles Of Pure Magic

Shopping

These Are Emergency Supplies You Should Have For Hurricane Season

Shopping

The Dog Poop Bags And Dispensers That Pet Parents Use

Shopping

TikTokers Recommend Their Favorite Products For College Students

Shopping

These Chic Shower Caps Will Keep Your Hair Dry

Shopping

The Coolest School Supplies At Target

Parenting

What Parents Should Do Before The First Day Of School, According To Teachers

Parenting

27 Relatable Tweets From Parents About 'CoComelon'

Wellness

Here's How Many Minutes Of Exercise Per Week Could Help Extend Your Life

Shopping

Upgrade Your WFH Set-Up With This Extremely Easy Hack

Shopping

These Plastic Dog Shoes Look A Lot Like Crocs

Shopping

Everything You Need For A Campsite Kitchen, According To Expert Campers

Food & Drink

If You Haven't Tried Flamin' Hot Cheetos Corn On The Cob, Have You Truly Summered?

Shopping

The Lifesaving Items That Doctors Always Bring On Vacation

Work/Life

Should You Reach Out To A Colleague Who Just Lost Their Job?

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Vampire Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

How To Grill Perfect Corn On The Cob, According To Chefs

Home & Living

The Rudest Things You Can Do In Group Chats

Wellness

If Your Period Blood Looks Like This, It's Time To See A Gynecologist