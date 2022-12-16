Parenting
Twitterfunny tweetsbest parenting tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Dec. 10-16)

"'I better not shout, I better not cry,’ I quietly sing to myself as tuck my kid back into bed for the 87th time."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. To that end, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter every week to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

The Best Grocery Store Eggnogs For Spiking, According To Bartenders

Style & Beauty

5 Ways To Tell If You Have Eczema (And The Best Products To Treat It)

worklife

The 5 Worst Types Of People To Work With Over Christmas

Parenting

Why You Shouldn’t Force Your Kid To Hug Or Kiss Their Relatives

Parenting

How To Avoid An All-Out War When Grandparents Disagree With Your Parenting Style

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In January

Shopping

22 Foolproof Gifts For Anyone Who’s Impossible To Please

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In January

Shopping

15 Sweet Gifts For The Bakers In Your Life

Shopping

40 TikTok Products Under $50 That Will Make Holiday Gift Shopping Too Easy

Parenting

Experts Predict The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2023

Shopping

30 Gifts They'll Probably Use Every Single Day

Parenting

12 Tales Of Play Dates Gone So, So Wrong

Shopping

The Clock Is Ticking, But There’s Still Time To Get These Top-Selling Gifts

Shopping

20 Actually Useful Kitchen Gifts You Can Get For Under $30 On Amazon

Shopping

These Loungewear Gifts Are Actually Nice (And Maybe Even A Little Classy)

Travel

Experts Predict The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2023

Wellness

How Doctors Treat Their Own Colds At Home

Shopping

Create A Winter Wonderland For Under $100

Wellness

What's An Aortic Aneurysm? Here Are The Causes And The Signs Of One.

Food & Drink

Don’t Ruin Your Gingerbread Cookies With The Wrong Kind Of Molasses

Parenting

Should You Tell Your Kids Who Gets What In Your Will?

Shopping

Cold-Weather Accessories That Will Keep Anyone On Your List Warm

Shopping

The High-Tech Beauty Devices On Beauty Lovers' Wish Lists This Year

Shopping

Teachers Share The Best Gifts They Ever Received From Students And Parents

Shopping

The Best Cookware Sets On Amazon, From Affordable To Splurge-Worthy

Shopping

51 Of The Most Giftable TikTok Products Of 2022

Wellness

Antisemitism Is On The Rise. Here's What You Can Do About It.

Parenting

How To Manage Parenting When You Have ADHD

Shopping

We Asked The 'Wednesday' Makeup Artist EVERYTHING

Shopping

The Holiday Gifts That Our Shopping Editors Are Buying This Year

Home & Living

What To Do If You Think You're Being Tracked By An Unknown AirTag

Shopping

Smart Home Devices That Even Technophobes Will Learn To Love

Shopping

30 Cool-Looking Gifts That'll Light Up Pretty Much Anyone's Eyes

Wellness

Women Describe The 'Extreme' Physical Pain Of Endometriosis

Home & Living

A 2013 Thriller Is Trending On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Buzzy Royal Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix

Shopping

25 TikTok-Viral Stocking Stuffers For Under $25

Shopping

29 Gifts For Kids That'll Win You Favorite Aunt Or Uncle Status

Shopping

Chefs Share The Non-Perishable Food Gifts That Your Friends Might Actually Like