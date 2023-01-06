Parenting
Twitter tweets of the weekbest parenting tweetsfunniest tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Dec. 31-Jan. 6)

"My husband’s version of helping out with the kids is yelling 'COME ON, GUYS!' from the couch."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. To that end, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter every week to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Are You Over-Applying Skin Care Products? Here’s How To Tell If You’re Using Too Much.

Food & Drink

Chopped Cheese: The OG New York Sandwich That’s Taking Over The Country

Parenting

Dealing With Toddler Food Tantrums? These 5 ‘Pocket Phrases’ Will Help

Wellness

5 Signs Your ‘Dry January’ Should Be Permanent

Food & Drink

Protein Isn’t Just For Weightlifters. Here’s How Much Everyone Should Eat.

Shopping

Ease Your TMJ Pain With These Expert Recommended Products

Shopping

Reviewers Love These Men's Plus Size Swim Trunks

Shopping

Wish You Had A Dishwasher? Reviewers Swear By This Small Countertop Version

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Are The Best Messenger Bags For Work And Travel

Shopping

This Perfect Turtleneck Is A Forever Bestseller

Shopping

The Best Valentine's Day Gifts To Give A Newly Single Friend

Shopping

See Tabitha Brown's New Target Line That Focuses On Food And Kitchenware

Home & Living

This Experimental Heist Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Murder Mystery Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

5 Ingredients Experts Say To Avoid In Store-Bought Salad Dressings

Shopping

33 Work-From-Home Products Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Shopping

7 Affordable Sectional Sofas That You Can Buy On Amazon

Shopping

According to Reviews, These iPhone Cases Are Pretty Indestructible

Shopping

Just 39 Really Useful Products For Every Day

Wellness

Here's The Difference Between A Heart Attack And Cardiac Arrest

Parenting

Crayola Creativity Week Will Inspire Kids Worldwide To Learn, Dream and Create

Paid for by Crayola
Parenting

Crayola Creativity Week Features Inspiring Personalities — Here’s The Celeb Lineup

PAID FOR BY CRAYOLA
Food & Drink

'It's Never Been A Better Time To Be Someone Who Doesn't Drink'

Shopping

Meet The Affordable Sex Toys That You Can Get at Amazon and Target

Shopping

31 Useful Products Travel Lovers Will Definitely Want To Bring From Now On

Wellness

What Not To Say To Someone Doing Dry January

Shopping

32 Things Reviewers Say Are “The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread"

Shopping

Just 29 Stylish Black Leather Jackets Well Worth The Investment

Food & Drink

The 22 Most Popular Instagram Recipes Of 2022

Wellness

8 'Gross' Things Your Body Does That Are Actually Good For You

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Year

Wellness

11 New Year's Resolutions That Can Actually Improve Your Health

Wellness

Is It Endometriosis Or PCOS? This Is How To Spot The Difference.

Relationships

30 Tweets About Being The Only Single One In Your Friend Group

Shopping

Missed Sephora’s Black Friday Sale? Don’t Worry, This One Is Even Better

Parenting

Here's What To Say To Your Kid When You Know You've Messed Up

Food & Drink

You Should Never Feel Uncomfortable Bringing Up Dietary Restrictions. Experts Say How To Do It.

Work/Life

5 Things First-Time Managers Should Never Say To Their Team

Shopping

We Found The Highest-Rated Lego Sets At Target

Parenting

Help! My Kid Is Lying To Me.