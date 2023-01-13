ParentingTwitterParentsChildren

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Jan. 7-13)

"Thoughts and prayers. My child who jokes nonstop about the planet Uranus has recently learned about the country of Djibouti."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. To that end, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter every week to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Related

TwitterParentsChildrenbest parenting tweetsHumor
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

These Are The Most Common Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB In Kids

Food & Drink

Gabriel Rucker: You Can Be A ‘Cool Chef’ And Still Be Sober

Wellness

How Long Are You Protected After A COVID Infection Now?

Wellness

Depression Symptoms May Look Different For Black Women. Here’s How.

Style & Beauty

How To Prevent And Treat Winter’s Most Overlooked Skin Condition

Food & Drink

The Best Instant Oatmeal At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Shopping

If You Have Arthritis, Doctors Say These Products Can Help Ease Pain

Shopping

These Are The Best Sweatshirts, According To HuffPosters

Shopping

The One Gadget You May Need To Help With Plantar Fasciitis

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You This Instagram-Famous Moisturizer Is Worth Every Penny

Shopping

Channel Your Inner Katharine Hepburn With A Pair Of Wide-Leg Trousers This Winter

Shopping

37 Practical Products From Amazon That Readers Loved In 2022

Shopping

Stay Organized Like The Pros With These 2023 Planners

Food & Drink

5 Foods That You Should Never Put In An Air Fryer

Shopping

If You Have Short Lashes, You Might Want to Try One Of These Tubing Mascaras

Shopping

41 Useful Things That’ll Help Your Household Run Smoothly This Winter

Wellness

Forget New Year's Resolutions. Try This Goal-Setting Method Instead.

Shopping

Sweet Valentine's Day Gifts For Kids To Give Or Get

Shopping

The $17 Pan That Gives Every Brownie Perfect Edges

Shopping

How To Snag The Golden Globes' Biggest Fashion Trends

Parenting

These Are The Essential Gun Safety Rules For Parents, Whether You Own A Gun Or Not

Parenting

These Comforting Illustrations Are The Perfect Balm For Overwhelmed Moms

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 100 Years Ago

Style & Beauty

You Won't Believe What TikTokers Are Doing With Their Period Blood

Shopping

36 Beloved TikTok Beauty Products You'll Want In Your Arsenal In 2023

Food & Drink

Curbing Food Waste Is Harder When You Have ADHD. Here Are Tricks That Work.

Wellness

23 Tiny Ways To Improve Your Mental Health In 2023

Parenting

What Is Child Endangerment? When Leaving Your Child Alone Becomes A Crime.

Shopping

Spice Up Your Winter Wardrobe With The Help Of Anthropologie's Sale

Wellness

This Is Your Body On A 10-Minute Walk

Home & Living

This New Mystery Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Food & Drink

Most Bartenders 'F'ing Hate' The Word 'Mocktail.' Here's Why.

Shopping

We’re Obsessed With These Lego Sets For Adults, And You Will Be Too

Shopping

37 Beauty Products Under $15 If You're Low-Maintenance But Want High-Maintenance Results

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Relationships

Freudenfreude Might Be Just What Your Friendships Are Missing

Food & Drink

Chopped Cheese: The OG New York Sandwich That's Taking Over The Country

Style & Beauty

Are You Over-Applying Skin Care Products? Here's How To Tell If You're Using Too Much.

Wellness

The Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB That Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Parenting

Dealing With Toddler Food Tantrums? These 5 ‘Pocket Phrases’ Will Help