So I gave 6YO a grilled cheese sandwich. She gasped, “Mom! You made me this sandwich one time, and I’ve been wanting you to make it again for like 50 years, but I didn’t know what it was called!”— Jennifer Greenberg (@JennMGreenberg) January 30, 2023
If you were my 2-year-old, where would you hide your brother's brand new passport?— Amy Liptrot (@amy_may) January 31, 2023
Forgot to mute myself on a Zoom call while my kids were home and my boss gave me three extra weeks of vacation.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) February 2, 2023
Are you even a mom if you don’t rage scream one day you’ll thank me for the memories when your kids complain about pictures?— @itssherifield (@itssherifield) February 1, 2023
My 5yo has informed me that when mommy reads bedtime stories that she sounds cuter than I do. I don’t know what I’m meant to do with this information.— Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) February 1, 2023
A moment of sweet, sweet silence, please, for my kid’s “lost” kazoo— mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) February 2, 2023
Henry wants a tattoo for his 18th birthday so I reminded him that I have a giant tiger tramp stamp from when I was his age and he said, “perfect that’s what I’ll get.” Now he & his brothers are discussing how funny it would be if we all had tiger tramp stamps, like AS A FAMILY 🙄— Emma Arnold (@iamemmaarnold) February 1, 2023
Apparently you can’t complain to the restaurant staff about the loud kids when they are yours.— My Life As Dad (@milifeasdad) February 1, 2023
My daughter told her teacher that I love murder but forgot to include the TV SHOWS part so our next meeting should be fun— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) February 1, 2023
My kid told me at bedtime that he was exhaustive, and given how much talking he did after that, he wasn’t wrong— meghan (@deloisivete) January 29, 2023
My mom once slapped ketchup and cheese on Wonder bread and called it pizza and my kids are complaining that their sushi isn’t cut to their satisfaction— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) February 2, 2023
My 5yo said she couldn't eat her bacon because syrup got on it. She was very upset, so I had to go into superhero mode. I took one for the team and bit off the piece of bacon that had syrup. My unconditional love for my child saved the day.— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) January 28, 2023
Parenting on weekdays is waking up with a headache and then dropping the headache to school— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) January 30, 2023
Toddlers really be acting like they're the victim of a terrible crime when really you're just asking them to look up so you can rinse their hair without getting water in their eyes.— Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) January 30, 2023
I know grades don’t necessarily determine future success but my daughter’s preschool teacher drew a big star on her worksheet so clearly she’s going to be a doctor.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) February 2, 2023
My teen will really say “Why did you get those cookies? I don’t like those” and then proceed to eat all of them— McDad (@mcdadstuff) February 2, 2023
Knowing what I have stepped on in my own home, I should probably put a sign up on my front door that says, "Kids live here, enter at your own risk."— Jacana Mommy (@jacanamommy) February 1, 2023
At some point you’ll think you have this parenting thing figured out. Then your child will ask you to take the cheese off of their macaroni.— kidversations (@kidversations_) February 1, 2023
Welcome to parenthood, your bathroom is just damp now.— One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) February 2, 2023