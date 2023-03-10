Parentingfunny tweets tweets of the weekbest parenting tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Mar. 4-10)

"Ruin your teenager's day by looking in their general direction."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents for more!

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

How To Make The Most Money On Clothes Resale Apps, According To Experts

Food & Drink

‘You’re Looking At Her’: Trials And Triumphs Of Women Chefs

Relationships

‘Mate Poaching’ Is Behind Our Obsession With The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Drama

Food & Drink

How This TikTok Food Influencer Got 3 Million Followers Without Any Cooking Expertise

Money

Why You Should Avoid Buying A Gift Card From The Display Rack At The Store

Shopping

Podiatrists Shared The Best Products For Make Walking More Comfortable — And They're Not What You Think

Shopping

Male Strippers Told Us How They Keep Their Bodies Groomed

Shopping

The Best Gadgets From Amazon For People Who Are On Their Phones All Day

Shopping

8 Under-The-Radar Bedding And Mattress Sales You Shouldn't Miss

Shopping

You Can Get Some Surprisingly Practical Home Cleaning And Organization Items At Etsy

Shopping

These Are The Comfortable Shoes That Nurses Wear For Standing All Day Long

Shopping

20 Home Decor Items That Interior Designers Are Shopping On Etsy

Shopping

You Can't Be Serious If You're Trying To Make Pasta Without This Type Of Pot

Shopping

43 Efficient TikTok Products For Anyone Who Hates Wasting Time

Shopping

If Your Teen Is Messy, Try (Gently) Suggesting One Of These Cool Organizing Products

Wellness

How To Find A Therapist Who Helps With Long COVID

Relationships

23 Highly Amusing Tweets About Couples Therapy

Food & Drink

'I Am Disabled, Black And Female, But I Am Not Here To Check The Boxes'

Wellness

5 Long COVID Myths We Need To Stop Believing

Shopping

This Stylish Tech Accessories Brand Is Target's Best-Kept Secret

Shopping

If You Haven't Been Double Cleansing, Read This For The Sake Of Your Skin.

Shopping

These Under-$40 Office Supplies Are Ridiculously Good-Looking

Work/Life

6 Hidden Ways Anxiety Could Be Holding You Back At Work

Shopping

44 Beauty Products Reviewers Over 40 Swear By

Home & Living

This 2014 Dramedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Actually, It's None Of Your Business Why Someone Has Gained Weight

Shopping

This Highly-Rated Outdoor Survival Tool Is Only $10 On Amazon

Wellness

Think You Have Long COVID? Here's What Type Of Doctor You Should See.

Food & Drink

8 Foods You Should Never Try To Cook In A Cast Iron Skillet

Parenting

These Parents Didn't Give Birth, But They Are Breastfeeding Their Babies

Shopping

37 Warm Weather Things You'll Need To Have A Very Stylish Vacation

Wellness

The Most Common Long COVID Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Shopping

This TikTok-Famous Travel Bag Has A Way More Affordable Doppelgänger

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 50 Years Ago

Style & Beauty

Celebrities Don't Just Show Up Looking Like This. Here's Who Makes The Magic Happen

Shopping

If You're Bidet-Curious, These Toilet Attachments Are Pooper-Approved

Shopping

24 Shoes That Really Were Made For Walking

Shopping

This Expensive-Looking Swivel Chair Will Almost Certainly Sell Out Again

Parenting

People Are Quick To Comfort Those Who Experience Miscarriage. What About Their Partners?

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week