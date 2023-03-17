ParentingTwitterbest parenting tweetsfunniest tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Mar. 11-17)

"I told my kids to go to bed so naturally they are performing a musical."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents for more!

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

These Are The Signs That Someone Has Been Roofied

Food & Drink

How To Make The Perfect Irish Coffee, According To Experts

Wellness

How To Fight The Urge To Always Make Everything About Yourself

Food & Drink

Italian Chefs Share The Mistake Way Too Many People Make When Boiling Pasta

Work/Life

5 Questions You Should Ask A New Boss Right Away

Home & Living

Professional Thrifters Share The Secrets To Finding The Best Items

Home & Living

Why You Need To Avoid Red Tide

Shopping

This Is The Unique Sunscreen Pam And Hailey Have Been Using

Shopping

These Are The Bed Sheets HuffPost Readers Can't Get Enough Of

Shopping

The Women-Run Sausage Company That Wants You To Eat More Veggies

Shopping

These TikTok-Famous Lip Oils Are The Better Version Of Your Shiniest Lip Gloss

Shopping

What To Have In Your Car To Fix A Flat Tire, According To Women Mechanics

Shopping

6 Of Breville’s Most Popular Espresso Machines Are Up To 25% Off

Shopping

We Asked Stylists How The Heck We’re Supposed To Style This Denim Trend

Shopping

30 Products Reviewers In Their 30s Swear By

Shopping

If You Wear Glasses, These 13 Items Will Probably Make Your Life Easier

Shopping

16 Derm-Recommended Products To Use ASAP If You've Been Neglecting Your Skin

Shopping

22 Convenient Products For Anyone Who's Constantly Jet-Setting

Food & Drink

The Best Time To Eat Breakfast If You Work Out In The Morning, According To Experts

Shopping

Why Reviewers Swear By This $28 Tool For Back Pain Relief

Wellness

People Are Using PRP Treatments To Help With Fertility — But Do They Work?

Shopping

Check Out These Beauty Products That Reviewers Over 50 Swear By

Shopping

Real Wedding Guest-Approved Shoes That Will Have You Dancing All Night

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Travel

8 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Asheville, North Carolina

Shopping

This $16 French Moisturizer Is Amazon’s Best-Kept Beauty Secret

Wellness

7 Myths About Heart Health That Just Aren't True Anymore

Style & Beauty

At-Home Skin Care Devices Dermatologists REALLY Need You To Stop Using

Shopping

The Best Concealers For Anyone Who Doesn't Like The Look Of Makeup

Shopping

The Meal Delivery Kit That Actually Passes Muster With A Serious Home Cook

Shopping

31 Genius Problem-Solving Products That Are Looking For A Home

Home & Living

This British Detective Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Twisted Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

39 Things That Make Sense To Own If You're A Homebody

Wellness

Interested In A 'Damp Lifestyle'? These 11 Habits Will Get You Started.

Home & Living

Do You Text Your Grandkids? Read This Before Accidentally Making A Big Mistake.

Food & Drink

Chefs Swear By These Store-Bought Mixes For Perfectly Fluffy Pancakes

Shopping

13 Lego Sets (For Every Age) That You Can Only Get At Walmart

Shopping

This Is Not a Drill: The TikTok-Viral Stanley Tumbler Just Launched New Colors At Target

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week