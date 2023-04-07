ParentingTwitterParentsChildren

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (April 1-7)

"Nothing ruins your favorite movie quite like watching it with your children."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents for more!

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

This One ‘Harmless’ Work Habit May Actually Be Anxiety In Disguise

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Granolas At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Style & Beauty

There’s A Major Downside (Quite Literally) To Doing Face Yoga Wrong

Food & Drink

Americans’ Easter Candy Preferences, Broken Down By State

Travel

Don’t Go On A Cruise Without Taking These 10 Steps

Shopping

Real Campers Told Us A Secret: Walmart Has A Really Great Outdoor Gear Brand

Shopping

This Retro Facial Cleanser Is Having A Major Comeback — And Your Skin Will Love It

Shopping

Storage Products That Will Make Your Closet A Place You No Longer Avoid

Shopping

18 Mother’s Day Tech Gifts Your Mom Will Actually Use

Home & Living

An Expert’s Guide To Successful Gardening

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Travel

Passport Wait Times Are Worse Than Before. Here's How To Get Yours In Time For Summer.

Home & Living

Essential Gardening Tips To Keep Your Nursery Green

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Wellness

The Trouble With Saying 'They're In A Better Place' And The Christian White-Washing Of Grief

Food & Drink

6 New Instant Coffees That Are So Good, You'll Never Believe They're Instant

Shopping

31 Things That Work So Well, It'll Feel Like Cheating

Shopping

This Furniture With Secret Storage Space Is Actually Nice-Looking

Shopping

The Best Sheet Masks For Glowing Skin, According To Estheticians

Work/Life

What Trump's Body Language At His Arraignment Hearing Said

Shopping

Get These Camper-Approved Portable Power Stations For Up To 41% Off

Wellness

What We Get Wrong About Death, According To End-Of-Life Workers

Parenting

Siblings Who Grow Up Together Can Have Vastly Different Childhoods. Here's Why

Shopping

The $20 Appliance That Saved My Apartment’s Tiny Bathroom

Relationships

5 Signs You're Dealing With Unresolved Grief

Shopping

38 Things To Take Your Beauty Routine To The Next Level

Shopping

13 Walking Shoes That You Can Wear In The Rain

Shopping

The Best Nightstand Organizers For Anyone Who's Unrepentantly Messy

Style & Beauty

I'm A Single Mom And Shopping Editor. These Are My 12 Go-To Wardrobe Staples.

Home & Living

What's The Best Alarm Sound To Wake Up To In The Morning?

Wellness

How To Take Care Of Yourself When You're Grieving, According To Grief Therapists

Parenting

10 Kid-Friendly Destinations To Consider For Your Next Family Vacation

Shopping

Several of Breville’s Smartest Ovens Are Up to 36% Off Today

Shopping

The Best Camping Equipment, According To An Experienced Camper

Shopping

12 Convenient Luggage Pieces That Amazon Shoppers Have Already Vetted

Food & Drink

Genius Ways To Get More Meals Out Of A Single Box Of Cereal

Shopping

34 TikTok Beauty Products That Will Genuinely Wow You

Shopping

11 Worthwhile Buys From Amazon's Secret Beauty Sale

Style & Beauty

The Profound Way That Keeping A Loved One’s Clothes Can Help You Grieve

Home & Living

This Action Comedy Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Work/Life

5 Things Productivity Experts Do If They've Been Putting Off A Task

Wellness

This Is What Grief Physically Feels Like