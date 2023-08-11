Parentingfunny tweets tweets of the weekbest parenting tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (Aug. 5-11)

"The kids are asking for fun shaped sandwiches for their back-to-school lunches and I’m so flattered they’ve mistaken me for the kind of mother who would do that"
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. Although Twitter is rebranding to X, the humor lives on.

Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents for more!

