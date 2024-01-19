Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. Although Twitter has rebranded to X, the humor lives on.
Every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on the social media platform to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents for more!
3 year old declared “dragons are for the girlies” and my husband tried telling her “dragons are for everyone” but she is resolute: “no, for the girlies” 😂😂😂— eli 🕯✨ (@nienna121) January 12, 2024
My dad told my daughter she was the best duster ever then leaned in to me and whispered “if you tell kids they’re amazing at the chore they don’t bitch about doing it” and suddenly I’m questioning if I really was the most amazing weed-puller he ever saw— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) January 18, 2024
My five year old was watching the snowfall and said, snow is just cloud poop— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) January 16, 2024
I’ll never be able to make snow angels again
My 3yo, who has to have everything read aloud to him, opened a fortune cookie tonight that said, "The path to success lies in taking a bath without fussing or throwing water out of the tub and getting out nicely with no crying." what are the ODDS— Amy Colleen (@sewistwrites) January 14, 2024
My son has a friend who just shows up at our door and knocks to see if he’s home. No texting. No calling. Just showing up like we used to back in the 80s. It’s my favorite.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) January 15, 2024
I caught my 6-year-old trying to hide a banana peel to save it for later because he wants to make a craft with it “maybe next week.”— Kiss my Fat Ash🍑 (@Tobi_Is_Fab) January 18, 2024
People love to tell you to limit your kids screen time but what they don’t tell you is that this is the consequence of a 15 year old watching too much British baking competition. pic.twitter.com/UCIWA96hOq— SlowBreak (@AverageJer) January 14, 2024
One of my kids hates the smell of melted cheese, so naturally my other kid is going through a nachos only phase— meghan (@deloisivete) January 18, 2024
one of my sons friends told him he’s not funny— That Mom Tho 🐦 (@mom_tho) January 14, 2024
i told him that in every group there’s bound to be a turd, and please don’t tell his friend i called him a turd, i mean, unless it slips
i don’t let my toddler use an ipad but she does get to drive when i’m hungover— am rod (@arod_twit) January 18, 2024
My 4 year old’s teacher called to complain that she rolled her eyes at her during class, when I asked my kid about it she asked what rolling your eyes is and now I’m rolling my eyes at the whole thing— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) January 15, 2024
The only way a dad can ask for help finding something at Home Depot is if he first explains that this store is setup differently from his usual HD.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 13, 2024
When you take monthly photos of your second or third baby to share, you don’t need to post them with “a few days late!” That’s implied.— mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) January 17, 2024
no one:— 🌜🤷♂️ Dad Moon Rising 🤷♂️🌛 (@raoulvilla) January 13, 2024
my son: 347 days until Christmas
The delicate art of discarding your child’s numerous school worksheets and art projects without them noticing— Average Dad (@Average_Dad1) January 14, 2024
My 8yo singing Howareyouyeah instead of Hallelujah is the rewrite we all needed.— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) January 13, 2024
My child just said “Hey Mama, you know what was so unfair about when I was in your tummy?” I refuse to engage with this conversation.— Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) January 13, 2024
Me: now why might that be disrespectful?— Princess (@themultiplemom) January 15, 2024
My 7yo: there was no consistentration
Me: no what?
Him: I didn’t consider how it would make you feel.
Me: consideration, baby.
Him: bro, I messed that word all up.
Me: facts but points were still made.
💀💀💀💀
50% of parenting is just trying to decide if that noise is worth walking up all of those stairs.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 17, 2024
“You do The Electric Slide wrong.”— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) January 16, 2024
- how my daughter started an argument with my wife
Support HuffPost
A No-B.S. Guide To Life
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Our News, Politics and Culture teams invest time and care working on hard-hitting investigations and researched analyses, along with quick but robust daily takes. Our Life, Health and Shopping desks provide you with well-researched, expert-vetted information you need to live your best life, while HuffPost Personal, Voices and Opinion center real stories from real people.
Help keep news free for everyone by giving us as little as $1. Your contribution will go a long way.
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Help keep news free for everyone by giving us as little as $1. Your contribution will go a long way.
HuffPost is your trusted source to help you lead a better life. Our reporters rely on research, expert advice and lived experiences. So when you've got questions, you know you can trust our answers.
We're determined to keep HuffPost Life — and every other part of HuffPost — 100% free. Help us do that by contributing as little as $1.
HuffPost is your trusted source for stories that help you lead a better life. We've got you covered on all things health, wellness, food, style, parenting, relationships, work, travel and lifestyle. Our reporters rely on research, expert advice and lived experiences to address all your concerns, big and small. So when you've got questions, you know you can trust our answers.
We're determined to keep HuffPost Life — and every other part of HuffPost — 100% free. Help us do that by contributing as little as $1.
Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.